Contrasting of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|571.55
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.86
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,328.57% and its average price target is $8.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Heat Biologics Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
