Contrasting of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 480,319,888.73% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,369,636,963.70% 264.9% -173.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Orchard Therapeutics plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 118.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26. Competitively DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 261.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Orchard Therapeutics plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.