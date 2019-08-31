Contrasting of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|685.72
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 57.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.