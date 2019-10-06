Contrasting of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. 7 1.56 55.10M 0.02 347.92 Penumbra Inc. 142 8.49 32.05M 0.27 618.45

Table 1 highlights OraSure Technologies Inc. and Penumbra Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penumbra Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OraSure Technologies Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OraSure Technologies Inc. and Penumbra Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 763,157,894.74% 7% 6.3% Penumbra Inc. 22,538,677.92% 2.8% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

OraSure Technologies Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Penumbra Inc.’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Penumbra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. OraSure Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Penumbra Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares and 91.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares. 1.3% are OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Penumbra Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51% Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Penumbra Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Penumbra Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors OraSure Technologies Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.