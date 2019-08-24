Contrasting of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) and Its Rivals

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OraSure Technologies Inc. has 90.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand OraSure Technologies Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have OraSure Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7.00% 6.30% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares OraSure Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. N/A 9 347.92 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

OraSure Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 36.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OraSure Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc. has -28.51% weaker performance while OraSure Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OraSure Technologies Inc. are 7.5 and 6.6. Competitively, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. OraSure Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OraSure Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

OraSure Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

OraSure Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.