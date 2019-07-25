Contrasting of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.64 N/A -0.94 0.00 Xencor Inc. 34 16.34 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Xencor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

$25 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 568.45%. Competitively the consensus price target of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -7.28% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xencor Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xencor Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.