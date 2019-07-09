Contrasting of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.01 N/A -0.94 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 666.87% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.