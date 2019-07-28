Contrasting of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Its Peers

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.90% -36.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus target price of $25, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 577.51%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%. Based on the data shown earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.