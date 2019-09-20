Contrasting of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3699.65 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 125.81%. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 68.78% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.