Contrasting of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -0.87 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 653.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.