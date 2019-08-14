Contrasting of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Since Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.87 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta means Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 635.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 203.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 50.1% respectively. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.