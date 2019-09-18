Contrasting of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

We are contrasting Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.54 N/A -0.87 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 114.07% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 11.4% respectively. 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.