Contrasting of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oragenics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.80% -93.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Oragenics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Oragenics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oragenics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Oragenics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.8 and a Quick Ratio of 18.8. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oragenics Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics Inc. has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Oragenics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oragenics Inc.’s peers beat Oragenics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.