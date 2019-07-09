Contrasting of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

This is a contrast between Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.15 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oragenics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oragenics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.56 beta means Oragenics Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.8 and 18.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Oragenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 315.94% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 87.1%. Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.