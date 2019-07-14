Contrasting of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

This is a contrast between Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.16 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oragenics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 18.8 while its Current Ratio is 18.8. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oragenics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 94.59% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Oragenics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.