Contrasting of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 8,616,494,845.36% -119.1% -67.6% Agenus Inc. 3,293,386,133.11% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oragenics Inc. and Agenus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 95.31% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.