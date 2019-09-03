Contrasting of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.40 N/A 2.90 19.39 Qualys Inc. 85 10.35 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oracle Corporation and Qualys Inc. Qualys Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Oracle Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Oracle Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oracle Corporation and Qualys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Oracle Corporation has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qualys Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oracle Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Qualys Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Oracle Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oracle Corporation and Qualys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Qualys Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Oracle Corporation’s consensus target price is $56.86, while its potential upside is 9.22%. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc.’s consensus target price is $94.4, while its potential upside is 18.56%. Based on the results shown earlier, Qualys Inc. is looking more favorable than Oracle Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%. Comparatively, 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Oracle Corporation.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.