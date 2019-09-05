Contrasting of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.55 N/A 2.90 19.39 Appian Corporation 38 14.85 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oracle Corporation and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oracle Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Appian Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Oracle Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Oracle Corporation and Appian Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

$56.86 is Oracle Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.61%. Competitively Appian Corporation has an average target price of $41, with potential downside of -25.86%. Based on the data shown earlier, Oracle Corporation is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%. Comparatively, Appian Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Oracle Corporation has weaker performance than Appian Corporation

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Appian Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.