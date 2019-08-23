Contrasting of Opus Bank (OPB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank 21 3.36 N/A 0.75 29.84 The Bank of Nova Scotia 54 0.00 N/A 5.11 10.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Opus Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia. The Bank of Nova Scotia is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Opus Bank has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opus Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4% The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.8% of Opus Bank shares and 65.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Opus Bank’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4% The Bank of Nova Scotia -0.17% -0.78% -2.52% -5.79% -9.37% 7.04%

For the past year Opus Bank’s stock price has bigger growth than The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Opus Bank on 6 of the 9 factors.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.