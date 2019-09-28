Contrasting of OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose Inc. 7 -0.05 16.93M -2.58 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 125 3.18 477.12M 2.77 41.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OptiNose Inc. and Zoetis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OptiNose Inc. and Zoetis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose Inc. 245,718,432.51% -81% -46.3% Zoetis Inc. 382,185,197.05% 64.6% 13.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OptiNose Inc. are 7 and 6.7. Competitively, Zoetis Inc. has 4 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OptiNose Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zoetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OptiNose Inc. and Zoetis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zoetis Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

OptiNose Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 229.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, Zoetis Inc.’s consensus price target is $121.29, while its potential downside is -2.11%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that OptiNose Inc. seems more appealing than Zoetis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OptiNose Inc. and Zoetis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. 0.4% are OptiNose Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.29% of Zoetis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39% Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31%

For the past year OptiNose Inc. has -13.39% weaker performance while Zoetis Inc. has 34.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Zoetis Inc. beats OptiNose Inc.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.