Contrasting of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM). The two are both Healthcare Information Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx Corporation 14 7.81 N/A 0.03 457.27 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.44 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OptimizeRx Corporation and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1%

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx Corporation has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s beta is 0.1 which is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OptimizeRx Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Streamline Health Solutions Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. OptimizeRx Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OptimizeRx Corporation and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 42.5% respectively. 2.9% are OptimizeRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.5% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67%

For the past year OptimizeRx Corporation has weaker performance than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors OptimizeRx Corporation beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.