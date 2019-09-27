Contrasting of Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO)

Both Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Optibase Ltd. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.15% of Optibase Ltd. shares and 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares. Insiders held roughly 75.83% of Optibase Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optibase Ltd. 3.91% -0.49% 21.47% 34.09% 40.37% 38.37% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -1.04% -0.3% 0.48% 2.51% 1.27% 20.95%

For the past year Optibase Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats on 2 of the 3 factors Optibase Ltd.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.