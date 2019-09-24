Contrasting of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) and Its Competitors

As Investment Brokerage – Regional company, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has 49.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.74% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.9% of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.04% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 1.50% Industry Average 13.34% 25.15% 14.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. N/A 27 12.23 Industry Average 136.31M 1.02B 18.28

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 52.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0.8% 5.66% 10.93% 9.26% -1.39% 14.05% Industry Average 4.86% 12.18% 9.66% 13.68% 7.11% 21.49%

For the past year Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s peers are 8.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, including strategic advisory services and capital markets products; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; offers securities lending services; and engages in equities, fixed income, and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwriting, market-making, and trust services; and is involved in originating and servicing Federal Housing Administration insured multifamily and healthcare facility loans, as well as securitizing these loans into Ginnie Mae mortgage backed securities. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.