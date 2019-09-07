Contrasting of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Since OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.23 N/A -0.33 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.27 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OPKO Health Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 10.9% respectively. 5.5% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.