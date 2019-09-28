Contrasting of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology businesses, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 -0.40 362.62M -0.33 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77

Table 1 demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 18,454,883,200.16% -10.7% -7.6% IVERIC bio Inc. 2,306,676,061.30% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and has 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.