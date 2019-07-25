Contrasting of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.83 N/A -7.00 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.7% and 13.4% respectively. 3.6% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.