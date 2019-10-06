Contrasting of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,243,737.31% -80.9% -54.5% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 243,987,074.11% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 51.6%. Insiders owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.