Contrasting of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.47 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 576.69% and its consensus price target is $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.