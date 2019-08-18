Contrasting of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

We are contrasting Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.24 N/A -2.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 53.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.