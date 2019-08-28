Contrasting of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

This is a contrast between OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 1 1.53 N/A -1.98 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 274 4.45 N/A 8.82 31.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OpGen Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OpGen Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -313.6% -133.7% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

OpGen Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OpGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OpGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OpGen Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s potential upside is 11.21% and its average target price is $307.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of OpGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OpGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. 6.12% -11.34% -26.87% -76.63% -81.47% -73.06% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08%

For the past year OpGen Inc. has -73.06% weaker performance while Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 24.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats OpGen Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.