Contrasting of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 1 2.23 N/A -2.32 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 2.10 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OpGen Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -232.1% -119.1% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8%

OpGen Inc.’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OpGen Inc. Its rival HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OpGen Inc.

OpGen Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

OpGen Inc. has an average target price of $6, and a 1,418.99% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is $6.33, which is potential 319.21% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that OpGen Inc. seems more appealing than HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OpGen Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 51.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of OpGen Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. -19.61% -28.04% -70.5% -69.17% -76.7% -68.46% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.82% -9.19% 6.93% -32.33% -30.03% -2.76%

For the past year OpGen Inc. was more bearish than HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

On 6 of the 8 factors HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. beats OpGen Inc.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.