Contrasting of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Opes Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.