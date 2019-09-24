Contrasting of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 15.53% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.