Contrasting of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 15.53% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
