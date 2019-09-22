Contrasting of Opera Limited (OPRA) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 10 5.45 N/A 0.31 36.50 Blucora Inc. 30 1.70 N/A 1.36 22.10

Table 1 demonstrates Opera Limited and Blucora Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Blucora Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Opera Limited. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Opera Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Blucora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3% Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opera Limited are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Blucora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Opera Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blucora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Opera Limited and Blucora Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Blucora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Opera Limited is $14.5, with potential upside of 43.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opera Limited and Blucora Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 99.2%. Insiders held 61.74% of Opera Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Blucora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39%

For the past year Opera Limited was more bullish than Blucora Inc.

Summary

Opera Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Blucora Inc.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.