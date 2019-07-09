Contrasting of Opera Limited (OPRA) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 9 5.87 N/A 0.32 30.47 Akamai Technologies Inc. 72 4.85 N/A 2.13 35.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Akamai Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Opera Limited. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Opera Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 5.1% 4.8% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opera Limited is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Akamai Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Opera Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Opera Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Akamai Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $76 consensus target price and a -6.59% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opera Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 91.3% respectively. 61.74% are Opera Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 3.05% 17.2% 16.51% 42.17% 0% 76.44% Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44%

For the past year Opera Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Opera Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.