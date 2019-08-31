Contrasting of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Both Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.67 N/A 1.02 41.88 Micro Focus International plc 23 1.55 N/A 3.43 6.09

Table 1 demonstrates Open Text Corporation and Micro Focus International plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Micro Focus International plc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Open Text Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Open Text Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Micro Focus International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Open Text Corporation and Micro Focus International plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Open Text Corporation and Micro Focus International plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Micro Focus International plc has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 52.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares. Open Text Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Open Text Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Micro Focus International plc.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats Micro Focus International plc on 9 of the 11 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.