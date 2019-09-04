Contrasting of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

We will be comparing the differences between Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.72 N/A 1.02 41.88 ePlus inc. 82 0.76 N/A 4.66 16.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Open Text Corporation and ePlus inc. ePlus inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Open Text Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Open Text Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ePlus inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Open Text Corporation has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ePlus inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. ePlus inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Open Text Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Open Text Corporation and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of ePlus inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Open Text Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Open Text Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.