Contrasting of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.31 264.58M 1.02 41.88 AppFolio Inc. 97 4.22 14.71M 0.55 176.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Open Text Corporation and AppFolio Inc. AppFolio Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Open Text Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Open Text Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 658,322,965.91% 7.3% 3.6% AppFolio Inc. 15,190,004.13% 19.6% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Open Text Corporation has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AppFolio Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, AppFolio Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. AppFolio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Open Text Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AppFolio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has weaker performance than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats Open Text Corporation on 9 of the 13 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.