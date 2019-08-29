Contrasting of One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Both One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.54 N/A 0.94 30.65 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 10.30 N/A 1.67 26.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of One Liberty Properties Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to One Liberty Properties Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. One Liberty Properties Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Spirit Realty Capital Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has One Liberty Properties Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

One Liberty Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

One Liberty Properties Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 83.7%. Insiders held 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats One Liberty Properties Inc.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.