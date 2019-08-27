Contrasting of One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Both One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|29
|6.65
|N/A
|0.94
|30.65
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|13
|2.88
|N/A
|1.33
|9.19
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows One Liberty Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|13.9%
|2.3%
Risk and Volatility
One Liberty Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for One Liberty Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 11.11% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares. 1.6% are One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|-1.04%
|1.99%
|4.33%
|8.52%
|18.33%
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0.49%
|-0.08%
|-10.43%
|2.96%
|8.78%
|21.05%
For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
Summary
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats One Liberty Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.
