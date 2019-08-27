Contrasting of One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Both One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.65 N/A 0.94 30.65 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.88 N/A 1.33 9.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than One Liberty Properties Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows One Liberty Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

One Liberty Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for One Liberty Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 11.11% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares and 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares. 1.6% are One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year One Liberty Properties Inc. was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats One Liberty Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.