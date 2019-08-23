Contrasting of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

We will be comparing the differences between Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 44.26 N/A -1.29 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 9.10 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.87 and its 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $160.29 average target price and a 163.20% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 73.2%. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.