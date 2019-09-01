Contrasting of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 2.8%. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.