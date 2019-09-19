Contrasting of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology companies, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 28.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.