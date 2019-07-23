Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.75 N/A -8.08 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.57 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vericel Corporation has a 2.82 beta which is 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 8.5 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 750.62% and an $20.5 average target price. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 27.23% and its average target price is $23.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 85.3% respectively. Insiders owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 84.83% stronger performance while Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.