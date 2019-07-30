Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

We are contrasting Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.31 N/A -8.08 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 21.10 N/A -13.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.89. In other hand, TrovaGene Inc. has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 688.46% and an $20.5 average target price. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 677.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than TrovaGene Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 84.83% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.