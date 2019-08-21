Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.34 N/A -4.33 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.69 beta indicates that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.5, and a 754.17% upside potential. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc.’s potential downside is -14.53% and its average target price is $1. The data provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 31.6%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.76%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.