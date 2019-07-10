Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 22.54 N/A -8.08 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 189.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 645.45%. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 37.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Regulus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 25.4%. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.