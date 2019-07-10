Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|22.54
|N/A
|-8.08
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|3.86
|N/A
|-5.59
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-336.5%
|-103%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-671.1%
|-112%
Volatility & Risk
Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 189.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.
Liquidity
Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 645.45%. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 37.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Regulus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 25.4%. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.14%
|-1.76%
|21.5%
|-32.06%
|-30.65%
|84.83%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|8.13%
|23.15%
|33%
|-19.39%
|-84.54%
|42.92%
For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
