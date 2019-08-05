Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.75 N/A -4.33 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 95.15 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 169.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, with potential upside of 750.62%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 consensus price target and a 186.32% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.