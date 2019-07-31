Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.63 N/A -8.08 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 144.23 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, with potential upside of 676.52%. Competitively the average price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, which is potential 154.24% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.