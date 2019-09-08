Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.58 N/A -4.33 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 640.07% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.5. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 71.57%. Based on the results given earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.